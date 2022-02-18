Dublin 8 just keeps on climbing up the cool ranks.

If you haven't been in yourself yet, you'll probably have seen Jackie's all over your Insta feed. The Francis Street boozer inspired by 90s nostalgia has become an instant obsession for Dubliners, who have been particularly enamoured by the Calpol cocktail and the Aisling copybook inspired menu, complete with Paul McGrath sticker and that "S" every one of us became obsessed with drawing in third class. You know the one. There was nothing cooler than being able to draw that S, and probably never will be.

Anywho, we're not here to tell you anything you already know. We're here to tell you about Nanny's, a secret speakeasy hidden in a little lane behind Jackie's that only the cool kids know about.

With floral wallpaper and a wheelie trolley logo, Nanny's promises to transport you back in time with premium cocktails and a speakeasy experience. No confirmation as of yet if you'll be secretly slipped Werther's Originals and €10 notes while you sip on your cocktails, but we're sincerely hoping this is the case.

Nanny's opens Thursday –Sunday from 5:00 pm– midnight, and you can book yourself a table HERE.

But shhhhh, don't tell anyone. It's a secret.

