An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar

There's a new addition to Dublin's bustling food scene and it's one which the Francophiles of the city are going to instantly fall in love with. 

Voici Creperie and Wine Bar took pride of place on the corner of Rathgar Road and Rathmines Road just two weeks before Christmas and it already feels like a very welcome addition to the Dublin 6 area. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 21 16 28

Specialising in both savoury crêpes, known as galettes, and sweet versions, Voici's relaxed atmosphere and stylish decor gives customers the feeling of being in Paris without having to step foot on a plane.

Upon entering the cosy establishment, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Voici was just merely a take-out deli as all seating is hidden away up the stairs at the back of the building. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 21 20 40

Once settled, a quick glance at the menu will have you salivating at what's on offer. There are enough options to satisfy the taste buds of anyone who passes through Voici's doors. 

From La Traditionelle (Ham, melted cheese and Ballymaloe Relish or mustard) to Le Petit Poulet (Chicken breast with French Brie and roasted red peppers), the galettes are big and delicious enough to be eaten as brunch, lunch or even dinner.

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 20 19 51

The owners haven't forgotten about those with a sweet tooth either. The people behind Voici also own the Scoop Gelato stores in Ranelagh and on Aungier Street so they know a thing or two about how to serve up a decent desert. Voici's 'Crêpe Glacées' served with Scoop Gelato include Vanille Chocolat and Caramelisée offerings among others.

In the evening, Voici transforms into a wine bar where the mood is just perfect for a date or group night out. There are a number of sharing options such as cheese plates and a Charcuterie Plate of French Spanish and Italian meats which would make for great nibbles to go with the wide selection of vino available. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 20 17 37

Voici uses Buckwheat sourced directly from Brittany to make all of its savoury crêpes so all you need is the Eifell Tower out the window to make a visit feel more genuine. A pleasurable experience for any occasion, be sure to get in before it gets too busy!

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

