Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month

Say hello to The Virgin Mary

Cocktails

Dublin is set to get Ireland’s very first booze-free bar next month.

Ideal for anyone who’s deciding to continue on with Dry January into the rest of 2019, or you just want to meet up with your mates in town without going to the pub.

The Virgin Mary bar will be opening on Capel Street in February and will have alcohol-free versions of all your favourite drinks.

On offer you’ll find non-alcoholic beers, virgin cocktails (hence the name of the bar) and alcohol-free spirits like Silk Tree and Ceder’s, as well as de-alcoholised wines including Natureo.

The idea was created by Vaughan Yates and Oisín Davis, the pair behind the Irish mixer range Poachers.

Oisín explains, "If a fellow Dubliner wants to catch up with mates after 4pm in the city but doesn’t want to hang out in a pub, the only options available to them are multi-national cafes that largely lack any atmosphere.

"I’m really looking forward to changing that and finally giving people an alternative.”

The Virgin Mary will be open 4pm to 11pm every day from mid-February.

READ MORE: This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas

virgin mary alcohol free dry january
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Stop Looking - We've Found The Best Irish Stew In Dublin
Stop Looking - We've Found The Best Irish Stew In Dublin
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dublin Dishes You Have To Try
Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dublin Dishes You Have To Try
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh
A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week
Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
15 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
15 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
PICS: There's A Beautiful 'Wine And Book' Cafe On Dawson Street You've Probs Never Noticed
PICS: There's A Beautiful 'Wine And Book' Cafe On Dawson Street You've Probs Never Noticed
"I Took Our Readers' Advice And Went Back On The Coddle Trail - Here's How I Got On"
"I Took Our Readers' Advice And Went Back On The Coddle Trail - Here's How I Got On"
Dublin Firefighter Helps To Deliver His Own Baby Daughter At The Side Of The Road
News

Dublin Firefighter Helps To Deliver His Own Baby Daughter At The Side Of The Road
PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
News

PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
PIC: Tweet About Cork's Bus Service Compared To Dublin Is Going To Leave You Very Cross
Pics

PIC: Tweet About Cork's Bus Service Compared To Dublin Is Going To Leave You Very Cross
Back To Basics - "I'm Going To Try Lose 2.5 Stone In 12 Weeks Without Going To The Gym"
Lifestyle

Back To Basics - "I'm Going To Try Lose 2.5 Stone In 12 Weeks Without Going To The Gym"

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
PICS: Irish People Saying The Same Thing About Westlife's New Song But There's Something Fans Need To Know
Entertainment

PICS: Irish People Saying The Same Thing About Westlife's New Song But There's Something Fans Need To Know

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group