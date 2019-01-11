Kick Off Dry January Right With This Deadly Pure Brew Weekend

When it comes to the start of a new year, many of us will take on the ultimate challenge: Dry January. DON DON DONNNN.

Let's be honest, it's actually not that much of a big deal, no matter how much your mates take the mick. In fact, with 88% of participants saving mula, you'll have the last laugh at the end of the month.

So, you're fully dedicated to the cause, ready to take on each day - but what does this mean for your social life, I hear you ask?

Welcome, to 'The Bar When You're Off The Beers'

After two years of experimentation, the Open Gate Brewery have launched Pure Brew - a fully brewed, non-alcoholic lager that stands up against all their other great-tasting beers.

As a Dry January warrior myself (10 days in, still going strong!) I've tasted this tipple and can vouch for this lager being pretty tasty, with a light enough flavour that's crisp and refreshing. Would deffo recommend as an alternative to booze on a night out, night in, sunny Saturday afternoon with your mates - whatever floats your boat!

To celebrate all the brave souls taking on Dry January, Pure Brew is hosting an epic weekend, full to the brim with events that will soothe your mind, soul and cause a few belly laughs.

Who, What, Where?

So what's all this about then? Gone are the days where a booze-free January meant sitting in every weekend, counting down the days to February. It's 2019 lads, Dry January is is here and Pure Brew wanna show you how to have good, clean, alcohol-free fun.

The ‘Bar For When You’re Off The Beers’ aims to take the dry out of January with a host of free events from 18th - 20th January and will be smack bang in the middle of the city, just on South Anne Street.



With the festive season just behind us, many are looking for a night out with a difference - while not having to compromise on fun times while off the beers. Across the 3 days at ‘The Bar For When You’re Off The Beers’ you'll be in good hands with non-alcoholic beer tasting sessions with the experts, a chill out zone in the basement with a cinema screen, a House DJ nightly, delish complimentary beer snacks, ice-cold Pure Brew lager and also a range of small batch experimental non-alcoholic beers on tap.

There’s a full line-up planned for the pop-up bar with something to entertain everyone across the weekend.

Friday 18th - 'The Chats' hosted by comedian Joanne McNally with special guests

Ahh small talk - when you're stuck in an awkward, pointless conversation that feels like it will never end. No thanks.

Pushing small talk to the side, Joanne will host a gameshow which favours interesting conversations instead. Her co-host and the audience will choose a topic and prove what we all know, that us Irish have the gift of the gab, with or without booze.

Think Cards Against Humanity with more chat.

We'll be giving away tickets to this so keep an eye out.



Saturday 19th - Sober Rave Marcus O' Laoire and special guests

If you're into music, and I mean of all sorts, Pure Brew's Saturday night event will be playing all the right notes for you.

Kicking off at 9.30pm and hosted by one of Ireland's Renaissance men Marcus O' Laoire – known for everything from cooking, to DJ’ing, to comedy, to Podcasting - you'll be treated to a mix of rapping, House music, beat boxing and much more.

Both Marcus and 2016 & 2017 Irish Beatbox Champion Maciej Kozlowski, aka ‘Magic Beatbox’ will tag team the night with various sets intertwined with hip hop dancers, different music styles all before the ultimate Sober Rave to end the night.

There will be so much going on, you won't have time to miss a boozey drink in your hand.

Sunday 20th - Choons, Chat & Fun with Fearless Moves

Picture this: a super energetic lunchtime fitness class with deadly music, a whopper instructor and the most important part - delish food and Pure Brew post workout.

SIGN. ME. UP!

Fearless Moves promotes the unreal benefits of exercising and being social and they make it really fun. I'm all over this Sunday lunch workout session. Not to mention the tasty bites at the end for all you ready to be fearless movers.

Pure Brew will host two 40 minutes sessions on Sunday January 20 with 2FM DJ Conor Behan providing all the choons for this dance/workout/rave/session hybrid event. Taking the lead is the incredible Natalie Lennon

Sunday 20th - Date Night With A Difference hosted by Davina Devine

OK folks, it's time to ditch the dutch courage and allow The Bar When You're Off The Beer to take control.

Hosted by Dublin's Drag Queen Legend, Davina Devine, couples will enjoy an intimate but fun-filled date night of entertainment, merriment and mischief. With food, gifts and beer experts on hand to give you all the info on Pure Brew, each couple will experience a date night to remember.

Sounds good right? Well it doesn't stop there, one couple will get to go on a second date in a fancy Dublin restaurant.

Check out The Pure Brew Bar When You're Off The Beers at 10 South Anne Street (just off Grafton Street). Ireland's first non-alcoholic bar will be open 5pm - 12.30am Friday 18th and Saturday 19th and 12.30pm - 11pm Sunday 20th.

To find out more, follow the Open Gate Brewery on Instagram and Twitter

