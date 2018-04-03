Food and Drink

Attention Anna And Andrew - Grab Yourself A Free Meal Today And Tomorrow At This Dublin Pub

Don't worry, we're still waiting for our names to come up too...

Fancy grabbing yourself a lunch on the house this week?

Well, if your name is Anna or Andrew, you're in luck.

As part of its weekly routine, The Back Page is offering people with two particular names a free meal, and this week's names are so popular there's bound to be queues of people lining up.

All you need to do in order to avail of the free meal is head down to The Back Page in Phibsborough on Thursday or Friday between 10am to 3.30pm.

You'll have the choice of a delish breakfast, lunch, or brunch completely on the house - just don't forget to bring your ID!

Know anyone called Anna or Andrew? Let them know about the offer. 

