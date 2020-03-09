The best new Dublin restaurant openings we've checked out in 2020.

There are plenty of new Dublin restaurant openings every month and we love checking them out so we can pass the information onto you guys.

Every month we will update this list so you can keep track of all the new Dublin restaurant openings we check for the year.

So here we go:

February:

Ramen Co is a quaint little place based in the heart of Rathmines.

They pride themselves on using the very best locally sourced produce with their seafood coming from Wrights of Marino, the meats are selected by their master butcher Michael Bermingham of Market Butchers, the free-range chicken comes from Manor Farm, and their duck comes from Silver Hill.

The selection of dumplings is hand-made by the experienced team of dim sum chefs along with all the dressings used.

So with all that information, we tried the prawn, beef and chicken ramen along with hoisin duck dumplings and Nutella dumplings to finish.

All of the ramen bowls were bursting with flavors but the spicy beef ramen was our favorite.

Next up in February we checked out Dublin's quirky new dive bar, Antisocial.

It's self-described as a friendly neighborhood dive bar focused on genuine hospitality with a great beer and wine selection and banging Toasties.

The toasties are a hand-selected blend of Irish farmhouse cheeses, grilled on a buttered grill.

We tried the three-cheese toastie and the ham and cheese toastie.

Both of which were dripping with cheese as you can see from the video and both were extremely tasty.

They also serve up some amazing drinks including espresso martinis on tap and we are all here for that.

AntiSocial also promises to be the place to be with weekly events set to be released which will include Antisocial bingo, table quizzes, Marcus's wine & cheese club and more.

January:

The first place we got to check out in early January was Little Dumpling.

It's based on Mary Street just off Capel Street and they were definitely some of the best dumplings we've ever tasted.

The place and the menu are relatively small but they make up for it in taste.

In fact, all the dumplings are packed with fillings from some of the best local suppliers around and are relatively cheap.

We tried a few things including chicken satay dumplings, beetroot dumplings with prawn and crab, roast duck xiao long bao, carrot, and spicy kimchi dumplings and last but certainly not least, fried Nutella dumplings.

The duck bao dumplings blew us away.

Take a look:

Next up was Nero XVII.

This is the latest addition to Cabra and they are serving up some delicious pizza, pasta, and grill.

First up was a lovely piece of sirloin steak topped with gorgonzola, rocket, parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic dressing followed by a Caprese pizza that had buratta di bufala, cherry tomatoes, rocket, and olives.

Our favorite dish though was the fettucini amatriciana pasta which was all made fresh right in front of us with crispy bacon, onion, chili and tomato sauce.

Let's have a look:

Last but certainly not least was Brass Onion Bistro.

We got to check out the fantastic place in Drumcondra.

We started off with some delicious wings that were covered in the sauce before we got some insane cheesy fries with crispy bacon. Wow.

Just look at how the cheese sauce was made on the pan in the video and then the way it drips over the chips and topped with bacon.

We then grabbed a burger that comes with applewood cheddar, bacon, avocado mouse and tomato relish along with the usual toppings of lettuce and tomato.

Take a look:

There were some great new Dublin restaurant openings in January.

