'No Platter What' - These Boyzone Themed Dishes Are Delicious And Hilarious In Equal Measure

Tomorrow night will be a significant one in the history of Irish pop culture as Boyzone perform in Dublin for what could be the last time ever.

The lads have been in our lives for 25 years and they'll be hoping to bow out on a high when they take to the stage at the 3 Arena in front of their loyal and adoring fanbase.

While there's bound to be plenty of tears shed as the crowd bids farewell to Ronan, Keith, Shane and Mikey, there's only one way for Dublin to give the perfect send-off to the city's favourite pop group - with a selection of hilariously-named and delicious dishes.

In that spirit, Deliveroo has teamed up with Smokin Bones of Dame Street to bring us a selection of Boyzone-themed dishes which will only be available to order on Thursday January 24.

Each of the meals look positively mouth-watering so it's hard to pick one that stands out. Instead, we're going to rank all four in terms of pun work...

4. Every Day I Love To Chew - €3.95

We're big fans of Mac n Cheese but come on, that name? Every Day I Love You isn't even one of Boyzone's better-known songs and adding in that rogue 'to' is just cheating.

Screen Shot 2019 01 23 At 16 32 36

3. Key To My Steak Knife - €11.95 with no sides, €15.95 with two sides

Despite another attempt at crowbarring a word in, this is a slightly better effort. Key To My Life was arguably the song which catapulted Boyzone to fame and just take a look at all that meat and sauce. Drool.

Screen Shot 2019 01 23 At 16 36 23

2. A Different Beet - €8.95 with no sides, €12.95 with two sides

Now we're talking. That name just rolls off the tongue while your tastebuds will love the this beetroot-filled veggie burger.

Screen Shot 2019 01 23 At 16 41 58

1. No Platter What - €22.95

Inspired. Named in honour of Boyzone's most famous number, this is the dish for those who fancy sharing.

Containing baby back ribs, crispy chicken wings and 12 hour smoked pulled pork, served with cheese fries, slaw, and BBQ meat sauce of your choice.

Screen Shot 2019 01 23 At 16 23 32

Any other ideas? Father & Bun? I Love The Way You Cook For Me? We'll stop.

boyzone 3 arena deliveroo smokin bones
James Fenton

James Fenton

