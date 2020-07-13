Close

Bread 41 adding new French pastry to the menu for Bastille Day

By Sarah Finnan

July 13, 2020 at 12:15pm

Bread 41 is celebrating Bastille Day the best way they know how - with pastry. 

Bastille Day, the French national holiday, falls tomorrow and while a trip to France may be out of the question, Dubliners can still mark the occasion with a tasty authentic pastry from Bread 41 - one of the city's finest artisan bakeries.

Adding a delicious new pastry to the menu, the Ravissant (French for ravishing, delightful, charming... all of which this new delicacy most probably is) combines a classic French croissant with either a homemade salted caramel or lemon curd filling.

Headed up by baker Eoin Cluskey, according to him:

"We try and give our customers something new to enjoy and we’re constantly experimenting in the kitchen. The Ravissant is a perfect example of what we do best - simple, high-quality bakes elevated to become something special.”

Bread 41

Make sure to get down early though as there'll only be a limited number on the day.

Famed for their baked goods, other creations on the menu include soft-serve cruffins, pop tarts and hearty sandwiches made on Bread 41 focaccia for the more savoury-inclined. All good (as is their coffee).

Header image via Instagram/Bread41

READ NEXT: Locals call for authorities to ‘immediately protect Luke’s statue’ following damage

