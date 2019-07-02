Brother Hubbard Is Serving Eggo Waffle Dishes To Celebrate Stranger Things 3
Season 3 of one of the most anticipated shows is just around the corner.
Stranger Things will be coming to Netflix on July 4th and to celebrate, Brother Hubbard has teamed up with Deliveroo to create an Eggo Waffles-inspired dish to the menu.
Customers can choose between a peanut and jelly waffle sandwich, an ode to all the times the characters are served up PB and Jelly sambos on the show or get savoury with a dark waffle topped with buttermilk fried chicken, Thousand Island Sauce and Chipotle ‘Slaw.
Priced at €11 each (see what they did there?) the delicious creations will be available just in time for your Upside Down binge session.
These look absolutely delish and I can only imagine how much Eleven would love them.
Stranger Things is up there with the likes of Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad in terms of popularity, but the adolescent-led series is responsible for creating a social phenomenon outside of the show – an obsession with the sweet treat waffles by fans.
Garrett Fitzgerald, Owner of Brother Hubbard said:
“Some of our customers love the series and a couple of us in the restaurant do too. When Deliveroo got in touch and asked us to create exclusive treats for the series’ return, we couldn’t wait.
The Stranger Things-inspired waffles will be available on the Deliveroo app or website from the evening of July 4 for one week, except for Sunday and Monday. Just in time for the anticipated season return.
What a great way to celebrate!