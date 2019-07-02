Brother Hubbard Is Serving Eggo Waffle Dishes To Celebrate Stranger Things 3

Season 3 of one of the most anticipated shows is just around the corner.

Stranger Things will be coming to Netflix on July 4th and to celebrate, Brother Hubbard has teamed up with Deliveroo to create an Eggo Waffles-inspired dish to the menu.

Customers can choose between a peanut and jelly waffle sandwich, an ode to all the times the characters are served up PB and Jelly sambos on the show or get savoury with a dark waffle topped with buttermilk fried chicken, Thousand Island Sauce and Chipotle ‘Slaw.

Priced at €11 each (see what they did there?) the delicious creations will be available just in time for your Upside Down binge session.