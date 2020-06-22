China Sichuan has revealed that they will not reopen their doors to the public at the end of this month as planned.

A favourite amongst Dubliners, China Sichuan was ranked as being one of Europe's top Chinese restaurants last year - making it not only one of Dublin's best Chinese restaurants, but one of Europe's best too. Even making it into the top 15 (the guys at Big7 Travel put it at number 14), it's a go-to for locals who have been saddened by the news that they won't be reopening their doors until September.

Making the difficult decision to remain closed for the summer, the team will only offer a click and collect service for now.

A statement released by owner Kevin reads:

"I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support during the current pandemic. I hope you and your families are all well.

I have taken the difficult decision not to reopen the restaurant until September. With the current social distancing guidelines, I don't feel it is safe for staff or guests to reopen at the end of June.

We will review the ongoing situation and keep you all updates. We will continue to offer a click and collect takeaway service. Thank you for your support and understanding."

Header image courtesy of @chinasichuandublin

