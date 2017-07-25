Food and Drink

Tasty Chinese Food And Craic Make This A Fab Spot For A Valentine's Date In Dublin

Does the thought of going out for Valentine's Day to a restaurant filled with tables of two and couples desperately trying to be the "most" romantic fill you with dread?

We for one are shuddering at the thought. We're all for making a nice date night out of the occasion and while there's lots of lovely restaurants in town to go to, you'll have a way more enjoyable evening if you do something just a little bit different. 

If you like Chinese food, tea and live music (c'mon, surely you answered 'yes' to all of those) then a once-off Chinese celebration night on February 13 is right up your street. 

A Chinese New Year food and traditional music evening is planned in one of the city's most authentic Chinese restaurants.

For just €35 per person, you'll join a group of about 20 people in M&L Chinese off O'Connell street. M&L is famed for its authentic Szechuan grub and is a far cry from any dreary takeaway you might be used to.

Kicking off at 7pm in M&L you'll chow down on dumplings and a huge variety of Chinese dishes so everyone can get a taste of lots of different things. You'll also learn some fun facts about Chinese New Year and the culture throughout the evening. 

After dinner, the event pops across the road to a charming traditional Chinese tea room, The Vintage Teapot. 

Here you'll taste Chinese tea and be treated to a live performance of a traditional Chinese instrument from a musician as you chill out in the seriosuly slick surroundings. 

How adorable is this place?!

Unnamed 1

A post shared by 许裕敬 (@playerxyj) on

Whether you're going along with your bae or a couple of mates it's sure to be good craic and very, VERY tasty. 

Leave the fancy restaurant date night for another time. You won't wanna miss this... You can see more info and get tickets online here.

