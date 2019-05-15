Dublin Churrería Releases ‘SweetGod’ Giant Churro

Now these look DELISH.

Sweetchurro, located in Temple Bar and at Eatyard, has made a new large-sized churro.

The ‘SweetGod’ is stuffed with a filling of your choice, including chocolate, Nutella or vanilla.

Crepes and pancakes are also on offer from the Dublin churrería, and from looking at their Instagram, my stomach is rumbling with the hunger.

What flavour would you choose for yours?