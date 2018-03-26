This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week

Know anyone with either name?

A new week means that the Back Page has picked two new names to give free lunch to for the entire week.

And this week, despite praying that our names would finally make an appearance, it looks like Marks and Maireads are in luck.

In case you're wondering, nope, there's no catch. As long as your name is Mairead or Mark you're entitled to a free lunch in the café at the Back Page all week long.

All you have to do is head in between 10am - 3:30pm and a free lunch is alllll yours. Just don't forget your ID!

Know anyone called Mark or Mairead? Let them know about this deadly offer.

