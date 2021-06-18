Dublin wine bar unveils 'summer house' located on the stunning grounds of Slane Castle

There may not be any concerts at Slane Castle this year but there will still be some activity on the grounds of the iconic venue.

allta Wine Bar, located on Setanta Place in Dublin's city centre, have announced their new 'summer house' situated in Boat House Field on the banks of the River Boyne on the grounds of Slane Castle.

They say that 'This iconic venue, only 45 minutes from Dublin, celebrates 40 years of music history this summer, and allta summer house has the pleasure to be part of that history over the course of these coming months.

' allta summer house is just behind the castle, a five-minute walk through a small forest and out into the Boat House Field, a large space with bespoke furniture by Toby Hatchett, Boyne Valley wild flower roof installations and plenty of room for up to 50 guests, a big bar and a fire pit, all open along the river with gorgeous views.'

The set menu 'will be served with an appropriately fresh and interesting wine list and specially created drinks pairings, including cocktails made with foraged ingredients, and a selection of non-alcoholic options for drivers too.'

A VIP taxi service will be available to take people to and from the picturesque settings and while people are encouraged to 'dress for the party,' high heels are not advised!

You can find by following allta Wine Bar on Instagram here.