Dublin's most unique dining experience is setting sail once again

This news definitely floats our boat.

Maybe it's because Hallie and Annie's parents got married on a yacht in The Parent Trap but there's something romantic about dinner on a boat, particularly one that's cruising. Which is why this recent news has us so stoked.

After a long three years, La Peniche are setting sail for their cruise dining experience again.

Based along Mespil Road, the beautifully restored classic cargo barge is welcoming customers to dine while taking a journey along Dublin's historic canal.

La Peniche (which is French for The Barge) used to be called the MV Riasc and would transport people across the canal until the 1960s. It was converted into a restaurant and now serves amazing French cuisine and fine wine.

The boat is covered, heated, and spacious, and able to accomodate all sorts of occasions, including corporate events, weddings, hen/stag parties, or even just a romantic date night.

You can book via their website, over email, or over the phone. If you're feeling spontaneous, La Peniche also caters for walk-ins. They open seven days a week.

