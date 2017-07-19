Lifestyle Health and Fitness Food and Drink

Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week

Except it's not really a cheat meal when it's healthy, right?

Pjimage 30

As a gym goer and someone who tries to eat healthily 80% of the time, I love having a treat that feels bold but isn’t actually the worst. 

Here are some of the ultimate treats that aren’t going to make a huge difference on the scales but will still satisfy your need to binge. 

Everyone deserves to treat themselves. G'wan. 

1. Protein Pancakes: The Grind Coffee House, Howth

Everyone and their Mammy needs to try these pancakes, they're so worth the trek to Howth. Trust me. The batter for the pancakes itself is made based on vanilla protein powder, so even though you are having fluffy delicious pancakes you’re still get your protein in there. 

The next part is up to you how dangerous you make them! 

The toppings range from fresh fruit like strawberries, to melted chocolate. Warning: I was stuffed after the kids portion, the protein makes them very filling.

2. The Body Builder Smoothie: Póg, Bachelors Walk

This tastes waaay nicer than a chocolate milkshake. The ingredients are totally healthy, but yet you feel like you’re having a delicious dessert. 

Containing banana, chocolate protein, almond milk and peanut butter, this gives your tummy a hug. YUM. 

3. Frozen Yoghurt: Mooch

With Mooch stores popping up all over Dublin, you have no excuse not to try their delicious guilt free frozen yoghurt. All the yoghurts are 0% fat, so again the next part is up to you how bold you make it. You can choose from natural, strawberry, chocolate, salted caramel, blueberry and passion fruit.

For toppings you can choose from a range of fruits, and treats like granola or pieces of oreo if you’re a rebel. FYI, once you try the warm Kinder Bueno sauce it will change your life.

4. Homemade Protein Bar: Chopped

This Chopped own brand protein bar is one of the nicest protein bars I’ve ever had. The one thing I hate when eating protein bars, is being able to taste protein. Let’s face it, it’s not nice, and can feel very heavy when eating it. 

This a serious go-to for me. The protein balls are also v good.

5. Paleo Chocolate Brownie: The Lo-Cal Kitchen, Castleknock

Well, if this isn’t heaven I don’t know what is. This brownie is life changing

It’s made using sweet potato, coconut flour and maple syrup. Random I know, but incredible. 

You can also top it off with some guilt-free ice cream from Nobó for just €3.95. Bargain.

Happy Hump Day!

