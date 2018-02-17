Where To Go This Week

Food and Drink Pubs Dublin Reviews What's On

We've rounded up the latest and most talked-about spots for you to add to the list

Here's where you should go this week 

... For Brekkie 

Nutbutter

A post shared by Nutbutter (@nutbutter.ie) on

This newly-opened Grand Canal restaurant is open from 7:30am serving delish healthy breakfasts including açaí bowls, porridge and a range of toasts. There's even a healthy Nutella. Sold. 

Read our full review here. 

... For Brunch 

Cleaver East

A post shared by Cleaver East (@cleavereast) on

It's where the bottomless brunch started, and is still going strong. Brunch and bottomless cocktails served every weekend, on Fridays from 12-3 and Saturday/Sunday from 11- 3. 

Not convinced? Take our brunch quiz to find your spirit brunch spot. 

For Lunch... 

Mad Egg

A post shared by Mad Egg (@madeggdublin) on

The city has gone cuckoo for chicken thanks to this new spot. Open weekdays from 12pm and weekends from 1pm. 

Read our review here. 

For Dinner 

... Saba

One of the tastiest Thai restaurants in town has just launched a new April menu to celebrate Thai New Year or 'Songkran'. 

Read our take here.

... For Drinks 

Hole in The Wall

Our readers once voted this spot the best pub in town, and the iconic Northside pub just hosted their first gin-tasting event of the season this week. 

Read our review here

