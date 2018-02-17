Where To Go This Week

We've rounded up the latest and most talked-about spots for you to add to the list

Our mission at Lovin Dublin is to help you and the people you're with experience the very best of our wonderful city.

With so much choice, we want to make sure you only spend your hard-earned cash on the most worthwhile experiences, whatever you're in the mood for.

With that in mind, each week we curate a list of the latest and most talked-about spots for you to check out.

Here's where you should go this week

... For Brekkie

A post shared by Nutbutter (@nutbutter.ie) on Apr 6, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

This newly-opened Grand Canal restaurant is open from 7:30am serving delish healthy breakfasts including açaí bowls, porridge and a range of toasts. There's even a healthy Nutella. Sold.

Read our full review here.

... For Brunch

A post shared by Cleaver East (@cleavereast) on Feb 17, 2018 at 5:03am PST

It's where the bottomless brunch started, and is still going strong. Brunch and bottomless cocktails served every weekend, on Fridays from 12-3 and Saturday/Sunday from 11- 3.

Not convinced? Take our brunch quiz to find your spirit brunch spot.

For Lunch...

A post shared by Mad Egg (@madeggdublin) on Apr 5, 2018 at 5:13am PDT

The city has gone cuckoo for chicken thanks to this new spot. Open weekdays from 12pm and weekends from 1pm.

Read our review here.

For Dinner

A post shared by Saba Restaurant (@sabarestaurantdublin) on Apr 10, 2018 at 4:36am PDT

One of the tastiest Thai restaurants in town has just launched a new April menu to celebrate Thai New Year or 'Songkran'.

Read our take here.

... For Drinks

A post shared by HoleInTheWallDublin (@holeinthewalldublin) on Mar 24, 2018 at 3:06am PDT

Our readers once voted this spot the best pub in town, and the iconic Northside pub just hosted their first gin-tasting event of the season this week.

Read our review here.

READ MORE: 10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here