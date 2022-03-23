Forest Avenue have opened a new wine bar

Meet the latest addition to Dublin's wine and cheese scene.

Forest Avenue have given their Sussex Street location a makeover - it's now home to an exciting new wine bar with a French-inspired menu and extensive wine selection.

The canal-side spot is home to a micro-bakery offering up a tasty selection of freshly baked goods daily, along with an ~artisan~ grab and go section for all your boujie takeaway lunch needs. In the evenings, the store now opens as a wine bar serving up French-inspired dishes to share, and a wine list showcasing small exciting producers.

In the baked goods department, Forest Avenue's new venture has a variety of brioche, donuts, sourdough breads and tarts. Wine starts at about €20 a bottle and the Forest Ave team are on hand to offer pairing recommendations. There's also a selection of non-alcoholic wines.

The food menu consists of "nostalgic, French inspired dishes to share" with oysters, duck & foie gras terrine, potato paillasson and a selection of aged meats and cheeses on offer, and there's also a semi private dining area located in the upper level of the restaurant that can seat up to 6 people.

The Forest Avenue wine bar opens Wednesday - Saturday from 6pm -11pm, with last bookings at 9pm. You can make a reservation via their WEBSITE.

Header image via Instagram/forestavewinebar

