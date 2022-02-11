Forgot all about V Day? Send your love a pizza that doubles as a card

Pizza is one of the most romantic foods after all. Made for sharing and all that.

A very Mia Thermopolis move from The Princess Diaries - it certainly won over Michael in the end. Sure, you can't order M&Ms to spell anything out (you'll have to add that yourself if you're so inclined), but your pizza box will double as a Valentine's card. And a pretty gorgeous one at that.

Deliveroo teamed up with PI Pizza and Irish artist Fuchsia MacAree to create this very special Valentine's treat. The illustration is absolutely stunning, something you'll want to put in the memory box for sure. MacAree is known for her distinct style, and she has absolutely nailed it with this pizza box design.

These PI pizza box card doubles are only available this Valentine's weekend. To avail of this offer, couples need only to order PI through Deliveroo, and add the special pizza box card to their cart (free of charge).

The best part of all this? For every pizza sold, Deliveroo will donate €5 to Helium Arts, a charity organisation that empowers children living with medical conditions through art and creativity. So not only will your Valentine love their pizza box card, you'll also be helping out an amazing programme.

Of the Helium Arts campaign, Fuchsia MacAree says this:

"It’s been great fun collaborating with Deliveroo this Valentine’s Day. I know first-hand how cathartic art can be, so am delighted this unique spin on a Valentine’s Day card will help support the amazing work Helium Arts does throughout Ireland.”

You can nab one of these PI pizza boxes between the 12th and 14th February.

Header image via Hume Brophy

