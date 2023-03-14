Here's how to get yourself a Pi Pizza for just €3.14 today

Happy PI day everyone!

Ok, so we don't usually arrange the date month-before-day in Ireland, but we'll make an exception if it means there's some cheap pizza on the cards. Today is 3/14 (really 14/3 but stick with us) which means it's officially PI day!

Go-to George's Street pizza joint Pi are continuing their annual tradition and offering their iconic wood fired wonders for just €3.14 today.

The deal will be available for just over three hours (3 hours and 14 minutes to be exact), from 12pm til 3.14pm, for dine-in only.

Advertisement

If you're currently sitting in the office ruminating over what to have for lunch (which is an activity we always recommend in lieu of doing actual work), PI have made it really easy for you. You can't even get a chicken fillet roll for less than €3.50 these days never mind a whole pizza - it'd be a sin to leave it behind.

Pi is located on South Great Georges Street and opens from 12pm-10pm and for what it's worth, we recommend the Nduja drizzled with Healy Family Honey. Other worldly, to be quite honest.

Header image via Instagram/pipizzas

READ ON: