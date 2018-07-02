Fancy A Free Wowburger? This Branch Is Giving Them Away

You just have to know the magic words...

Shamrock Rovers are the pride of Tallaght and now The Hoops can actually bag you a free burger.

Wowburger in Tallaght will be giving away free burgers to every tenth customer who mentions 'Shamrock Rovers' when they make their order tomorrow (Tuesday July 3).

You all know that we're low-key obsessed with Wowburger, so much so we tell you every time a new one opens.

Could Wowburger be the food of the gods? It might well be.

Header image / Wowburger

