Fire Restaurant Has A New Cocktail And We Can't Wait To Try It
Take all of our money
New cocktails are life's little gifts.
As you can probably tell we are cocktail obsessed here in Lovin Dublin, so we are always on the hunt for new tipples to enjoy at the weekend.
Fire Restaurant and Lounge on Dawson street have just announced their new 'Cocktail of the Moment', Tikki Nights.
Tikki Nights promises to be, "a delicious and summer-ready combination of Aperol, homemade grapefruit shrup, Havana club, triple sec, fresh orange and lime juice."
Happy July! What better way to welcome a new month than with our new Cocktail of the Moment? Tiki Nights is a delicious and summer-ready combination of Aperol, homemade grapefruit shrup, Havana club, triple sec, fresh orange and lime juice 👌 . . . #firerestaurant #firerestaurantdublin #sunnydublin #rooftopbar #mocktails #cocktails🍹 #cocktailconnoisseur #rooftopdrinks #cocktailofthemonth #tiki #aperol #triplesec #dineindublin #lovindublin #loungebar
And we are very much here for that.
READ NEXT: This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
Comments