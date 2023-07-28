Have you got your hands on a Cadbury Twirl Mint Flavour yet?

Brought to you by Cadbury Ireland

Mint chocolate lovers - our time has come.

They say don't mess with the classics, but time and time again, the brave innovators among us have proved this old adage wrong. We are of course talking about the staple of every Irish treat cupboard, the Cadbury Twirl.

We're all familiar with the classic, milk chocolate original. In fact, we grew up with it. With its mouth-watering crumbly layers sealed conveniently in a chocolate casing, this chocolate bar has become a real mainstay of our snacking preferences.

For this reason, our hesitation to try the Cadbury Twirl Orange – a flavourful orange twist on the original – was natural. However, we were proven wrong. The Cadbury Twirl Orange quickly became popular, and just when we thought we reached peak chocolate innovation, the folks at Cadbury have smashed it out of the park once again.

The latest innovation to hit our chocolate shelves is one for all the mint lovers out there. That's right, the Cadbury Mint Twirl has been unveiled. This chocolate creation combines the chocolatey layers of a Twirl Original but with a deliciously minty flavour.

Cadbury Twirl Mint Limited Edition joins the ranks of Cadbury Twirl Original and Cadbury Twirl Orange, but fair warning, this chocolate bar is only out for a limited time only, and when it's gone it's gone.

So, what are you waiting for? Don't miss your chance to try this mint chocolate creation for yourself. Pop it in your work lunchbox, tuck into them during your coffee break or enjoy them with a tall glass of milk.

