Surprise someone special this Christmas with Cadbury Secret Santa

The Cadbury Secret Santa is back!

While it’s easy to get caught up in the flurry of festive excitement, it’s important that we all do our best to act graciously, give generously and extend our compassionate spirit to those who need it most.

An expensive time of year for many of us, finding ways to give back around Christmas can be incredibly tricky. If you want to donate to charity, but find yourself coming up short, this might just interest you…

Advocating for children’s charity Barnardos and spotlighting the great work they do, in the run-up to Christmas the Cadbury team have set up a great initiative to help us help them make the festive season special for everyone.

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will allow people of all ages to engage in the generous ritual of secretly sending chocolate to someone they love, while contributing to Barnardos in the process.

Pledging to donate €2 for every Secret Santa sent through their postal service - with the option of making further donations - Cadbury have made it possible for everyone to make a charitable contribution this year. Little kid or big grown up, this is for everyone.

All‌ ‌you‌‌’ve got to‌ ‌do‌ ‌is‌ ‌visit Cadbury’s ‌Postal‌ ‌Service as it travels around Ireland this December,‌ ‌think‌ ‌of‌ ‌someone‌ ‌you‌ ‌love,‌ ‌pick‌ ‌their‌ ‌favourite‌ ‌chocolate‌ ‌bar‌ ‌and‌ they’ll ‌post‌ ‌it‌ ‌off‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌home‌ ‌for‌ ‌free.‌

Your surprise will make someone’s day and help make someone’s year all in one go, showing that the littlest of actions can make the biggest difference.

Here’s where the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be hitting on their trail throughout Ireland…

4 December - Liffey Valley Shopping Centre (9-5.30)

(9-5.30) 5 December - Sligo Shopping Centre (10-12.30)

(10-12.30) 5 December - The Octagon in Westport (3-5.30)

(3-5.30) 11 December - Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork (10-5)

(10-5) 12 December - Ennis Town (10-12.30)

(10-12.30) 12 December - Golden Island Shopping Centre Athlone (2.30-5)

(2.30-5) 18 December - Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Kildare (10-5)

(10-5) 19 December - Kilkenny Parade (10-12.30)

(10-12.30) 19 December - Carlow Shopping Centre (2:30-5)

To find out more about the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service and explore the full range of extremely delicious Christmas treats they’ve got in store, click right HERE.