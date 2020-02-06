IKEA might just have announced the cheapest breakfast in Dublin

Cheap breakfasts in Dublin are plentiful but IKEA might just have announced the cheapest breakfast in the whole of the capital.

While the Ballymun-based furniture haven is mostly known as the go-to spot for everything homeware, there are some hardy souls who visit just for the grub. Once people have seen this latest offer, there will be plenty more visiting in order to get their hands on potentially the cheapest breakfast in Dublin.

The meatballs, of course, are a particular favourite at IKEA but the store has now given us all a reason for an early morning visit thanks to its six-item breakfast for just €1.

A breakfast offer that’s good enough to eat 🍴. Get a 6 item breakfast for only €1, available Mon - Fri until 27th March #IKEAbreakfast



Don’t miss out on a free tea or coffee either, with an IKEA Family card you can get a hot drink on the house ☕️🙌https://t.co/f42UvG9Ahp pic.twitter.com/WgmkSw0RSC — IKEA IRELAND (@IKEAIE) February 1, 2020

No need to rub your eyes, folks. IKEA is indeed offering patrons the chance to enjoy a sausage, a slice of bacon, an omelette, a hash brown, baked beans and half a grilled tomato in exchange for five shiny 20 cent pieces you might have lying around the house.

Or, if you'd prefer the veggie option, you can replace the sausage and bacon for a vegetarian sausage and some mushrooms.

The offer is available from Monday to Friday until March 27 and we know where we're getting brekkie on our next day off.

At just €1, it's definitely hard to beat when it comes to cheap breakfasts in Dublin. IKEA is served by the 13, 140 and 155 Dublin Bus routes but be warned, your bus fare will cost around triple the price of your breakfast.

With ample parking space, it's handy for motorists as well and you can find out more about IKEA's food offering here.

