Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Jules Mak shows us how to make perfect Potstickers at home

By Alan Fisher

February 26, 2021 at 12:12pm

Share:

Jules Mak shows us how to make Potstickers at home.

We've spent a lot of time at home and maybe you're getting bored of making the same old thing.

Well, we've sought out help from some of the most experienced hands around.

Jules Mak is the owner of Mak at D6 and Hush in Rathmines.

Today he is going to share his recipe for Prawn Potstickers.

Here is what you'll need to get started:

  • 10 Prawns
  • Ginger
  • Chilli
  • Soya sauce
  • Sesame oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Spring onion
  • Cornstarch
  • Pak Choi
  • Chinese cabbage
  • Gyoza pastry

How to do it:

  • Dice up your prawns until they are near a paste texture and place in a bowl
  • Finely chop the Chinese cabbage, Pak Choi, spring onion, ginger, and add to the prawns along with a pinch of salt.
  • Then add your pepper, 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, and 2 tablespoons of soya sauce.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and then mix.
  • Spoon the mixture into the wrapper and fold like the below video shows
  • Add some oil into a hot wok and pan fry for 20seconds before adding 200ml of hot water to your wok.
  • After 4/5 minutes your water should be evaporated and your potstickers will be ready to serve.

Take a look at how Jules did it:

If you want more of these recipes from Jules, check out his Instagram highlights.

READ MORE: These homemade Solero cocktails make it feel like summer

Share:

Latest articles

Eight spots to get your iced-coffee fix this weekend

Phoenix Park visitors have been asked to leave their cars at home this weekend

Spotted these unusual geese in Dublin? Experts explain where they come from and why they're here

Gardaí called to UCD campus on six occasions during Level 5 restrictions

You may also love

Brother Hubbard to donate all proceeds from this week's meal kits to youth mental health charity

The Sambo Ambo has found a new home outside this iconic Dublin 8 market

10 things you should definitely eat/drink this weekend

A Netflix and Chill meal kit is JUST the ticket for a weekend of relaxation

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.