Jules Mak shows us how to make perfect Potstickers at home

Jules Mak shows us how to make Potstickers at home.

We've spent a lot of time at home and maybe you're getting bored of making the same old thing.

Well, we've sought out help from some of the most experienced hands around.

Jules Mak is the owner of Mak at D6 and Hush in Rathmines.

Today he is going to share his recipe for Prawn Potstickers.

Here is what you'll need to get started:

10 Prawns

Ginger

Chilli

Soya sauce

Sesame oil

Salt

Pepper

Spring onion

Cornstarch

Pak Choi

Chinese cabbage

Gyoza pastry

How to do it:

Dice up your prawns until they are near a paste texture and place in a bowl

Finely chop the Chinese cabbage, Pak Choi, spring onion, ginger, and add to the prawns along with a pinch of salt.

Then add your pepper, 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, and 2 tablespoons of soya sauce.

Add 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and then mix.

Spoon the mixture into the wrapper and fold like the below video shows

Add some oil into a hot wok and pan fry for 20seconds before adding 200ml of hot water to your wok.

After 4/5 minutes your water should be evaporated and your potstickers will be ready to serve.

Take a look at how Jules did it:

If you want more of these recipes from Jules, check out his Instagram highlights.

