Krispy Kreme announce 12th Dublin shop and launch new January flavours

The beloved donut franchise are brightening up January like only they can.

It might seem like a distant memory now, but there was a time that obtaining a box of Krispy Kremes in Dublin was a task akin to climbing Mount Everest or actually sticking to your New Years Resolutions.

When they first landed on Irish soil with their eagerly anticipated Blanchardstown drive-thru back in 2018, the queues were so huge that the branch had to temporarily end its overnight service. These days, thankfully, you're never too far from an Original Glaze - and now even less so as Krispy Kreme have announced their 12th Dublin store, set to open at the end of this month.

Dublin's 12th Krispy Kreme outlet will open this month.

Krispy Kreme Carrickmines will open at 8.30am on Tuesday the 31st January, with €150 store credit for the first three customers and exclusive, money-can't-buy merch for the first 50.

If you're a Krispy fan you'll know that queues will likely be backing onto the M50 so the donut chain have also announced a click-and-collect service, which will be available at the Carrickmines branch from Tuesday 24th January.

With its close proximity to KFC, this is also a prime opportunity to make yourself a glazed donut-fried chicken sandwich. Don't knock it til you've tried it.

And if you're looking to sample some new flavours you're in luck, as Krispy Kreme have also recently announced their new January flavours.

First up, the Berry Burst - a fruity, flavourful take on their classic ring donut which is dipped in raspberry icing glaze and topped with raspberry flavoured meringue pieces and fruity sugar sprinkles.

Coming up the rear is the Lemon Crunch - dipped in lemon icing glaze and topped with delicious lemon sugar sprinkles and lemon flavoured meringue pieces. Available on their own or in a box alongside the old faithful original glaze at Krispy Kreme outlets across the country.

Will you be hitting up the Carrickmines store on opening day?

Header image via Legacy Communications / Krispy Kreme

