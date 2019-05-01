Krispy Kreme Is Now Selling Doughnut Flavoured Ice Cream In Its Blanchardstown Store

د . إAEDSRر . س

Krispy Kreme has just announced that they’re introducing doughnut flavoured ice cream to their Dublin store – just in time for summer.

The delish new menu item tastes like their signature Original Glazed doughnuts, so no doubt this will fly out of the store.

The Blanchardstown shop famously had hours-long queues throughout the night when they first opened back in October, so this is sure to gain them plenty of visitors too.

The best part is you can get your hands on the new ice cream flavour right now as it’s already on sale in-store.

Well, what are you waiting for?

