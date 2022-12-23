Malahide coffee hatch to open on Christmas morning for local cause

This is one good reason to get outside on Christmas Day and stretch your legs.

Whether your family is already driving you up the wall, or you're just in need of the good coffee even on Christmas morning, A Dó Coffee To Go in Malahide is opening for a couple of hours in aid of a local cause.

Just like last year, A Dó will open their coffee hatch in Malahide for a local cause; last year it was in aid of a family in need, this year it all goes to the Malahide Lions Club. According to their website, "Malahide Lions Club serves the communities of the surrounding areas."

A Dó will be open from 10am to 12:30pm on the 25th, so make sure you get down ahead of your Christmas dinner to support a great cause. All proceeds from tea and coffee sales will go towards the Malahide Lions Club to help raise funds for the great work they do in the community.

They'll have their usual coffee from Ariosa, as well as some treats from Conaty Catering. There's even looking to be mulled wine on the menu, just to make you feel extra Christmassy.

If you do plan on heading along, A Dó asks you to use cash if possible.

Header images via Instagram/ado_coffeetogo

