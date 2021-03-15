New cookbook launched to raise much-needed funds for Pieta House

By Sarah Finnan

March 15, 2021 at 1:32pm

Share:
New cookbook launched to raise much-needed funds for Pieta House

Packed full of recipes, A Recipe for Success is a new cookbook that includes submissions from people across a wide variety of different backgrounds. Also including recipes from some of the country's top chefs, both Neven Maguire and Clodagh McKenna have lent their expertise to the project too.

Aiming to show that you don't need to be a seasoned pro or star baker to create amazing food, the chosen recipes cater to even the most amateur of chefs with easy to follow instructions to make sure you can't go wrong.

Speaking of the cookbook, CEO Dogpatch Labs, Patrick Walsh commented:

"A Recipe for Success is more than a cookbook. It is a homage to the power of cooking as a community, and the recipes that allow us to connect, share and look forward to what we can collectively accomplish together. Rise to the occasion in front of us and continue supporting one another whether that happens virtually or in-person.

"Take time to enjoy and appreciate each other over a meal or a cold drink, and share your experiences. Ní neart go cur le chéile."

Other contributors to have gotten involved in the project include the following:

  • Elaine Murphy of The Winding Stair Group
  • Alix Carman
  • Jake Philips
  • Isha Munde
  • Selina McCarthy
  • Anna Krys
  • Jonathan Singer
  • Jenny Breathnach
  • Rachel Schoene
  • Lizzy Hayashida
  • Sean Cassidy
  • David Farrell
  • Dogpatch Labs

All profits from the sale of the cookbook will go to helping Pieta House who works to provide free counselling to those with suicidal ideation, those engaging in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide. Available to buy on Amazon, you can pick one up here.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Two musicians play their lament to an empty Temple Bar

Share:

Latest articles

A brand new sandwich shop is opening up on Baggot Street

One of our fave pancake spots Póg is opening a FOURTH Dublin café

WATCH: In The Heights trailer has us excited for the summer, and to get back to cinemas

WATCH: Two musicians play their lament to an empty Temple Bar

You may also love

Nine things to sink your teeth into this weekend

There's a new spot to get ice-cream and coffee along the canal

Good news - sounds like the Allta bakery pop-up is here to stay

Krispy Kreme release limited-edition Paddy's Day doughnut

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.