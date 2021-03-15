New cookbook launched to raise much-needed funds for Pieta House

Packed full of recipes, A Recipe for Success is a new cookbook that includes submissions from people across a wide variety of different backgrounds. Also including recipes from some of the country's top chefs, both Neven Maguire and Clodagh McKenna have lent their expertise to the project too.

Aiming to show that you don't need to be a seasoned pro or star baker to create amazing food, the chosen recipes cater to even the most amateur of chefs with easy to follow instructions to make sure you can't go wrong.

Speaking of the cookbook, CEO Dogpatch Labs, Patrick Walsh commented:

"A Recipe for Success is more than a cookbook. It is a homage to the power of cooking as a community, and the recipes that allow us to connect, share and look forward to what we can collectively accomplish together. Rise to the occasion in front of us and continue supporting one another whether that happens virtually or in-person.

"Take time to enjoy and appreciate each other over a meal or a cold drink, and share your experiences. Ní neart go cur le chéile."

Other contributors to have gotten involved in the project include the following:

Elaine Murphy of The Winding Stair Group

Alix Carman

Jake Philips

Isha Munde

Selina McCarthy

Anna Krys

Jonathan Singer

Jenny Breathnach

Rachel Schoene

Lizzy Hayashida

Sean Cassidy

David Farrell

Dogpatch Labs

All profits from the sale of the cookbook will go to helping Pieta House who works to provide free counselling to those with suicidal ideation, those engaging in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide. Available to buy on Amazon, you can pick one up here.