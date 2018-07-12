Food and Drink

PICS: You Need This New Gin Tree At Your Next BBQ

Take all our money

Gin Party

Thank you, gin gods.

For the gin OBSESSED among us, this new gin tree will be essential for your next party....that's everyone right?

This engineering marvel will allow you to make and beautifully display your favourite gin cocktails.

Your guests will then be able to pluck their drinks from carefully structured branches.

But enough talking, just look at them...

Gin Tree 1
Gin Tree 2

These beauties are handmade right here in Dublin by family business, Barney Coleman Engineering.

P.S We're not saying you'll definitely be elevated to Queen level but...

