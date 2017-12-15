A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Today
Weekend dinner plans anyone?
Veggies and Vegans, rejoice!
A new plant-based restaurant is opening today on upper Dorset Street at 5pm, and we're very excited about it.
Veginity, which started life as a food truck in an industrial warehouse in Portabello and a pop up at Eatyard, is making its way over to the Northside.
Founder Mark Senn has worked in Mildred’s of Soho in London and was Head Chef of Soul Mama in Melbourne before moving to Dublin to set up Veginity.
Ohhh the excitement! We’re counting the hours until we can greet you all this Thursday at 5pm! 🤗 To make this more exciting for you too, we’re doing a competition!! You can win a full meal for 2 at the new Veginity!!! Rules: *Share/retweet/regram this post *Tag a mate in the comments below, that you will bring to enjoy the meal with you! 🤞🤞🤞🤞 . . . . . #veginity #veginitydublin #plantbased #vegan #vegetarian #vegetarianfood #veganfood #streetfood #whatveganseat #dineindublin #foodporn #dublineats #foodie #eatingout #dublin #vegansofireland #veganfastfood #vegansofig #dairyfree #tasteindublin #restaurant #competition
The vegans of the city definitely need more places to eat out, so we're excited to see what Mark and the team will bring to this new venture.
Check out the Instagram for a quick look at the unbelievable dishes already served at Veginity.
Untraditional Xmas Main Course this weekend: Smoked Aubergine and Chestnut Mushroom Parcels, Masala brazed red Cabbage, Almond and Lemon glazed Broccoli, Kale Crisp Stuffing, Cinnamon poached Vanilla Pears and Chicory, baked Corn Meal Pudding, Mushroom Jus and Horseradish Cream 🎄🎄🎄 #2weeksleft . Open: Thu to Sat 5-10 pm BYOB Bookings for bigger groups only (starting with 5-6 people), otherwise first come, first serve. . . . . #veginity #veginitydublin #vegan #veganindublin #vegetarian #vegetarianfood #veganfood #streetfood #whatveganseat #dineindublin #foodporn #dublineats #foodie #eatingout #dublin #tasteofireland #vegansofireland #veganeventsdublin #plantbased #dublinfoodtruck #vegansofig #dairyfree #irishvegan #vegandinner #dining #dinner #christmasfood #xmasfood #veganchristmasdinner
Peanut Caramel Nougat Cake! You can get it at @eatyard this weekend! 😊 . . . #veginity #veginitydublin #vegan #veganindublin #vegetarian #vegetarianfood #veganfood #streetfood #whatveganseat #dineindublin #foodporn #dublineats #foodie #eatingout #dublin #tasteofireland #vegansofireland #veganeventsdublin #plantbased #dublinfoodtruck #vegansofig #dairyfree #irishvegan #vegandinner #lovindublin #vegandessert #dessert #eatyard #vegancake #cake
In this chilly weather Cauliflower Wings is just the right choice! It’s warm, a tiny bit spicy (or not, if you don’t want to) and oh so delicious!!! 😋😋😋😋 You can get them at @eatyard! . . . #veginity #veginitydublin #vegan #veganindublin #vegetarian #vegetarianfood #veganfood #streetfood #whatveganseat #dineindublin #foodporn #dublineats #foodie #eatingout #dublin #tasteofireland #vegansofireland #veganeventsdublin #plantbased #dublinfoodtruck #vegansofig #dairyfree #irishvegan #vegandinner #lovindublin #dining #lunch #eatyard #cauliflowerwings
An ideal spot to bring you veggie or vegan friend for dinner.
Cover photo credit / Veginity Instagram
