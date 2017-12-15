A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Today

Veggies and Vegans, rejoice!

A new plant-based restaurant is opening today on upper Dorset Street at 5pm, and we're very excited about it.

Veginity, which started life as a food truck in an industrial warehouse in Portabello and a pop up at Eatyard, is making its way over to the Northside.

Founder Mark Senn has worked in Mildred’s of Soho in London and was Head Chef of Soul Mama in Melbourne before moving to Dublin to set up Veginity.

A post shared by Veginity by Mark Senn (@veginitydublin) on Jun 21, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

The vegans of the city definitely need more places to eat out, so we're excited to see what Mark and the team will bring to this new venture.

Check out the Instagram for a quick look at the unbelievable dishes already served at Veginity.

An ideal spot to bring you veggie or vegan friend for dinner.

Cover photo credit / Veginity Instagram

