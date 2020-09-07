Nine sumptuous sambos that will help cure any case of the Mondays 

Anyone else really suffering with a case of the Mondays? I'm not sure what exactly it is about today that's getting me down but I'm pretty sure the miserable, grey weather has something to do with it. It's starting to look a lot like autumn out there and it's making me blue. I'm very much a hot weather gal, you see. Summer is my season. I love the sun and though it doesn't always love me back, saying goodbye to blue skies and warmer rain (this is Ireland, let's not masquerade under false pretences) is not something I look forward to much.

I'll have to face the music at some point though and I guess today is as good a day as any to admit that soup season is well and truly on the way. Cold weather is a valid reason to indulge in warming comfort food in my books and these sumptuous sambos will certainly help to take the edge off when the day starts to catch up with you.

Anti Social

One of my local boozers, Anti Social is a very cool spot on Francis Street in The Liberties. Offering vegan, veggie and meat options, one bite and you'll instantly feel better. Their cocktails make for a very good meal companion just FYI.

Meltdown

Mentioning sambos in Dublin without mentioning Meltdown would be a major oversight because you can't really talk about one without the other. If you know, you know... and if you don't know, then you're about to, so consider this a sign that you should have one of their cheesy cajun toasties for supper tonight.

Greenville Deli

Nestled on Tara Street, these guys have been serving up the goods for almost one whole year now. Bringing the freshest eats (and the freshest tunes too), their sambos are things of absolute beauty. Would highly recommend the Caprese, though the Reuben is another favourite with meat-eaters.

147 Deli

An independent sandwich shop on Parnell Street, 147 Deli is mad about food, coffee, good people and dogs... same as meself, which is why I know we'd get on like a house on fire. This week's sambo special is the 147 Meatball sub. Get down and get yours, STAT.

Oxmantown

The big brother to Oxmantown in Smithfield, this place is known for their seriously good sandwiches. From gourmet three-cheese creations to BLTs to sausie sambos... they've got ya covered.

Hatch & Sons

Sure, their baked goods are delish but it's their blaas that really draw the crowds, and understandably so. Their bla and soup lunchtime combo comes in at only a tenner and will set you up nicely for the rest of the day. Money very well spent.

Doughboys

Carbs are my kryptonite and any place with the word 'dough' right there in the name is sure to pique my interest. Born from one man's love for sandwiches, Doughboys was conceived in NYC in 2012 and born in Dublin in 2014. Sambo options range from California veggie to chicken parm alla vodka. Something for everyone.

Hush Rathmines

A new addition to the area, Hush offers sandwiches by day and burgers by night - all the more reason for a double visit (one at lunch, one post-work... we won't tell). Run by chef Jules Mak, I've had my eye on this marinated grilled veggies bad body for several weeks now.

Toastie

Another newly-open spot, their menu is packed full with 'nostalgic toasties' and good coffee. Definitely one to try out if you have a bit of a sweet tooth as they have two dessert options to choose from - those being Nutella, marshmallows and crushed digestives (YUM) or a berry compote, cream cheese and crushed digestives sambo.

Header image via Instagram/Greenville Deli/Anti Social