One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks

While some of us are currently enjoying extended summer holidays (we're looking at you, teachers), spare a thought for those working in the food industry.

They're as much entitled to a break as the rest of us but it can be difficult to find the time especially at busy periods of the year.

One such establishment which has earned a bit of time of is Gaillot Et Gray on Clanbrassil Street. The Dublin 8 favourite has taken to Instagram to announce that it will be shutting up shop from this Saturday July 28 until Thursday August 9.

The caption reads 'We will be closed for our Summer holliers from Sat.. Last chance to buy our brioche until August.'

A post shared by @gaillot_et_gray on Jul 25, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

Bad news for the bread and pizza lovers of Dublin 8. Also, having sampled the delicious coffee in Gaillot Et Gray myself, it's a sad day for the parish. Roll on August 9.

READ NEXT: The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here