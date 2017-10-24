PICS: Is This The Glammest Brunch In Dublin Right Now?

Bored of brunch at all your usual haunts? We think you miiiiight just enjoy this...

The Stella Theatre in Rathmines, aka Dublin's most beautiful cinema, is now doing a weekend Brunch Club and it's a real treat.

Every Saturday and Sunday from around midday you can head over to the Art Deco beau for the ultimate brunch club experience. They’re bringing it back with a good ol' dose of nostalgia every weekend and will be showing all your fave movies - this weekend they screened Risky Business starring Tom Cruise and Big with Tom Hanks, so they're the sort of movies that are kind to even the very worst hangover.

Sip on a cocktail and sink into their plush red leather sofas... Putting your feet up on a little footstool while you're at it.

They'll also be serving a full Brunch menu so you can chow down on some classic eats while watching the movie.

Choose from a Brioche Breakfast Bap (Bacon, Sausage, Ketchup) an English Muffin (Sausage, Fried Egg, Hollandaise), Eggs & Avocado (Fried Eggs, Crushed Avocado, Hot Sauce) or French Toast (Forest Berries, Icing Sugar) all available for less than six quid.

Oh, and there's gorgeous cocktails too. Hands up who wants a Horror Scope? It's made with Havana 3, Havana Especial, Lime, Sugar, Kaffir, Fresh Spearmint and Prosecco.

Next Saturday they'll be showing the legendary Forrest Gump. Tickets start at €19 but for an experience this fab, it's SO worth it.

