Food and Drink

PICS: Is This The Glammest Brunch In Dublin Right Now?

Think brunch but 1920s style...

Pjimage 9

Bored of brunch at all your usual haunts? We think you miiiiight just enjoy this...

The Stella Theatre in Rathmines, aka Dublin's most beautiful cinema, is now doing a weekend Brunch Club and it's a real treat. 

Every Saturday and Sunday from around midday you can head over to the Art Deco beau for the ultimate brunch club experience. They’re bringing it back with a good ol' dose of nostalgia every weekend and will be showing all your fave movies - this weekend they screened Risky Business starring Tom Cruise and Big with Tom Hanks, so they're the sort of movies that are kind to even the very worst hangover.

Sip on a cocktail and sink into their plush red leather sofas... Putting your feet up on a little footstool while you're at it.

They'll also be serving a full Brunch menu so you can chow down on some classic eats while watching the movie.

Choose from a Brioche Breakfast Bap (Bacon, Sausage, Ketchup) an English Muffin (Sausage, Fried Egg, Hollandaise), Eggs & Avocado (Fried Eggs, Crushed Avocado, Hot Sauce) or French Toast (Forest Berries, Icing Sugar) all available for less than six quid.

Oh, and there's gorgeous cocktails too. Hands up who wants a Horror Scope? It's made with Havana 3, Havana Especial, Lime, Sugar, Kaffir, Fresh Spearmint and Prosecco.

A post shared by holly_mcgurk (@holly_mcgurk) on

A post shared by ethan_brady (@ethan_brady) on

Next Saturday they'll be showing the legendary Forrest Gump. Tickets start at €19 but for an experience this fab, it's SO worth it. 

READ NEXT: 13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
PICS: Is This The Glammest Brunch In Dublin Right Now?
PICS: Is This The Glammest Brunch In Dublin Right Now?
A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut
A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut
Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
PICS: This Harold's Cross Haven Is Where You're Having Brunch Today
PICS: This Harold's Cross Haven Is Where You're Having Brunch Today
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
Ten Dublin Takeaways That Deliver Booze (Now That Dry January Is Over)
Ten Dublin Takeaways That Deliver Booze (Now That Dry January Is Over)
This Dublin Cafe Is Hosting A 'Palentine's Night' For People Who Hate 'Lovey Dovey Shite'
This Dublin Cafe Is Hosting A 'Palentine's Night' For People Who Hate 'Lovey Dovey Shite'
One Of The World's Greatest Rock Bands Is Tipped To Play Croke Park This Summer
One Of The World's Greatest Rock Bands Is Tipped To Play Croke Park This Summer
A Restaurant In Dublin Is Doing Bottomless Prosecco For Just €12 In Three Of Its Locations
A Restaurant In Dublin Is Doing Bottomless Prosecco For Just €12 In Three Of Its Locations
Dublin's Creme Egg Cafe Is Back – With A Pretty Big Twist
Dublin's Creme Egg Cafe Is Back – With A Pretty Big Twist
One Of Dublin's Most Beloved Cafes Has Closed Its Doors For The Last Time
One Of Dublin's Most Beloved Cafes Has Closed Its Doors For The Last Time
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
Feature

13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
News

An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
Brace Yourselves – Dublin Is Heading For A Serious Cold Snap
News

Brace Yourselves – Dublin Is Heading For A Serious Cold Snap

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin