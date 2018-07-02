Pitt Bros Are Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Every Customer Today

Free ice cream. Perhaps the greatest combination of words in the English language.

Of course, it's not every day we get to avail of such a tantalising deal but the Dublin weather this past while hasn't exactly been ordinary. To cheer us all up at the start of the week, Pitt Bros has decided to give out free ice cream to every customer from 12 noon today.

A post shared by Pitt Bros. BBQ (@pittbrosbbq) on Jul 1, 2018 at 11:35pm PDT

"What's the catch?" we hear you all shout. There is none. Well, there is but it's a very small one. All you have to do is order anything from the menu, be it food or a drink, and you'll be given an ice cream to wash it all down free of charge.

Couldn't be easier. You can find Pitt Bros on George's Street or the Millennium Walkway.

READ NEXT: Popular Dublin Lunch Spot Announces It Will Close On Mondays and Tuesdays For Coming Weeks

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here