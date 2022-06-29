'To Arthur!' - Popular Liberties pub to reopen after extensive renovations

By Fiona Frawley

June 29, 2022 at 1:16pm

Share:

Proudly positioned as the closest pub geographically to the Guinness Storehouse, Arthurs of Thomas Street is set to open its doors in July after a series of "extensive renovations".

The popular blues and jazz club hosts live music 5-7 nights a week, and has been described by Dublin by Pub as "an idyllic interpretation of our preferred design specifications".

The Liberties Dublin page shared the news of the reopening on Twitter, writing:

To Arthur! Delighted to hear that the favourite waterhole and foodie spot on Thomas Street will be reopening on 7th July. We have missed you. 

Advertisement

Regulars took to the comments section to express their delight, with one person writing "Roll on the Christmas jazz gigs!" - officially beating out Brown Thomas with the ahead-of-schedule festive excitement. To be fair, we all need something to look forward to.

Arthurs will reopen on Thursday, 7th July and is currently on the look out for a Head Chef for its popular kitchen.

We look forward to making our way through the iconic black and white doors once more for creamy pints, creamier jazz and a hefty serving of pub grub. It's what we need and deserve.

Advertisement

Header image via Twitter/thelibertiesdublin

READ NEXT: Bahay set to take over Mae Restaurant this week

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

There's a rooftop bar opening soon by Dublin Airport

REVIEW: Brial Friel's Translations at The Abbey Theatre

'There’s 30 years of craic in these walls' Bistro One closing to make way for new venture

WIN: Share your #DeliciouslySimple recipe snaps to WIN a €1,000 One4All voucher!

You may also love

Bahay set to take over Mae Restaurant this week

There's a new Middle Eastern pizza and flatbread spot to try in Dublin

VSC say 'thnks fr th mmrs' as Fall Out Boy drummer pays a visit

15 cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin