PIC: This Person Was Pissed With Pint Of Guinness They Got In This Dublin Pub

"Bigger head than Eddie Jones."

Guinness Bernard Shaw

We can't even look at drink after the skip of pints we had last night and this pint is making us want to go off the sauce for good altogether.

This Twitter user went to the Bernard Shaw for a pint of the good stuff but was left a bit browned off after the bar person served up this whopper.

You'd nearly want planning permission for the head alone...

The Gardaí were tagged in the tweet and tbh, we think there should be some sort of punishable offence for pouring a bad pint of Guinness.

The comments about it were something else though. "A bigger head than Eddie Jones" and "I might have to ring Joe Duffy" were just two of the reactions to what was supposed to be a creamy glass.

Everyone can have an off-day though, and the Bernard Shaw messaged him and said:

"Jaysis, definitely not up to our standards. Send us a mail and we can sort you and some mates out with some good pints in any of our Bodytonic bars."

Guinness is great, free Guinness is even better.

