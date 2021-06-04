This Bank Holiday Breakfast Bao is the perfect cure to the weekend

Anyone else looking forward to a day filled with food, lounging and attempting to calm the fear? Yeah, same.

We've previously spoken about the exciting Asian fusion that Urbanity regularly intrigues us with... D'ya remember this bacon and cabbage bao? Well, the lads are at it again!

Coming back with a bang this Bank Holiday Weekend, the guys have whipped up a special Breakfast Bao. It sounds absolutely bloody delicious. Slices of marinated Asian pressed pork belly sit in perfectly pillowy steamed bao buns. Topped with organic scrambled eggs, a sprinkling of scallions and chive flowers, drizzled with a honey-sesame BBQ sauce.

Like. Yes. To be honest, you had me at bao, no need to say anything further.

Definitely get down to Urbanity for a Bank Holiday feed.

Lead Image via Instagram/urbanitydublin