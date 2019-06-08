This Dublin Bar Serves An Interesting Vegan Cheeseboard

The one reason I could never go vegan is my love for cheese.

I’m that person who checks the menu in a restaurant to see if there is a cheeseboard for dessert before looking at any other options. I’d much rather that over cake or a sweet treat.

On the weekends, I usually head to my local supermarket to get myself a weekend treat – that being two or three cheeses, some crumbly crackers and relish.

I’m literally obsessed with the stuff.

I’ve seen quite a lot of people go vegan as of late and the one thing I question time and time again is a life without cheese.

How do they do it?

Thankfully going vegan has been made pretty easy if you live in Dublin because there’s a tonne of options from Carrot’s Tail, Virginity, Shouk and Beast.

Ideal.

A few weeks back, I headed to the launch of the Wine And Cheese Festival that will be taking place in August and one of the boards was… VEGAN!

Yep, a vegan cheeseboard!

Beo is a contemporary wine bar serving natural, biodynamic and organic wines paired with a plant-based organic tasting menu in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7.

Such a cool idea!

I tried the board and the textures and flavours were so unique from anything I’ve tried before. Now I will say, some of the “cheeses” seemed more like a vegan paté than a vegan cheese but you still get the same feeling.

The cheeses come in a wide range of different flavours including turmeric and paprika, kimchi and pumpkin seed and seaweed and pickled tomato. They all have bright colours and intriguing textures.

Definitely one for our vegan friends to try!