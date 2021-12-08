“This happens almost every day” Dublin Restaurant owner on the latest no-show trend

The latest restrictions have had a knock on effect on the hospitality sector, but Chef Sunil has found it particularly difficult with no shows.

While the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, it has had its unique effects on the hospitality sector. They open and then close, and then reopen, but then can only have six people, or serve outdoors, often on very little notice. The rules are ever changing. This year, it was more difficult than ever to secure a booking over the Christmas period, with many people doubling, or even tripling up on bookings, with fear of cancellations.

With this in mind, many restaurants and bars requested a card upon booking that will take a fee in the event of a no show. Given the last two years, and the many months many of these food spots spent closed, it makes sense that they would want to cover their backs. Unfortunately, Chef Sunil Ghai, of restaurants Pickle, Tiffin, and Street, took to Instagram to show how some have evaded the no show fee.

The Instagram caption explains that after confirmation, a table of six never showing for their booking. When the restaurant went to take the no show fee, the card used had insufficient funds, meaning they lost out on €120 for the missed booking. Chef Sunil states in his caption: "This happens almost every day" and must be truly disheartening after the difficulty of these last two years.

