Vegan Sandwich Co celebrating one year in business

By Sarah Finnan

June 22, 2020 at 3:17pm

The Vegan Sandwich Co is celebrating one whole year in business - quite an impressive achievement given they had to tackle a global pandemic during their first year of life.

A prominent fixture on the Dublin foodie scene, the Vegan Sandwich Co burst onto the scene one year ago and has been delighting hungry patrons with their tasty offerings ever since.

Helping to make being vegan/eating a more plant-based diet that bit easier for locals, the guys started out as a humble gazebo - fast forward to now and they're celebrating one whole year in business. And it's been one hell of a year at that. Making it through a global pandemic is probably not something owners thought they'd have to worry about and yet here they are.

Celebrating the milestone birthday by letting customers have their say, they're asking you to help choose the special this week... dividing Dubliners in the process.

Judging by Twitter, the Philly Cheeze Steak and the Sloppy Joe seem to be in the lead (both are trending at the minute), but it really could be anyone's game and there have been quie a few calls for their famous Taco Wedges too.

What do you reckon?

Header image courtesy of @vegansandwichco

