Watch The Late Late Toy Show while out for dinner at these Dublin restaurants

Soup and Soup 2, in Dún Laoghaire and Smithfield respectively, run as normal this Friday, with their stunning specials and cocktails. However, this Friday, the Soup restaurants are both showing The Late Late Toy Show for a bit of added entertainment.

Watch The Late Late Toy Show in style at either Soup restaurant while enjoying a delicious meal and some cocktails. You can book a table HERE.

If you're looking to cosy up on the couch in your pjs instead to watch The Toy Show, not to worry. You can preorder from Soup or Soup 2 for collection, and enjoy the show from the comfort of your own home.

Some chicken miso ramen and a particularly wholesome dose of Friday night telly? Sounds like the perfect evening to us.

