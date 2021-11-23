Watch The Late Late Toy Show while out for dinner at these Dublin restaurants

By Katy Thornton

November 23, 2021 at 3:39pm

Share:
Watch The Late Late Toy Show while out for dinner at these Dublin restaurants

Dinner and entertainment? Count us in!

Soup and Soup 2, in Dún Laoghaire and Smithfield respectively, run as normal this Friday, with their stunning specials and cocktails. However, this Friday, the Soup restaurants are both showing The Late Late Toy Show for a bit of added entertainment.

Watch The Late Late Toy Show in style at either Soup restaurant while enjoying a delicious meal and some cocktails. You can book a table HERE.

If you're looking to cosy up on the couch in your pjs instead to watch The Toy Show, not to worry. You can preorder from Soup or Soup 2 for collection, and enjoy the show from the comfort of your own home.

Some chicken miso ramen and a particularly wholesome dose of Friday night telly? Sounds like the perfect evening to us.

Header image via Instagram/soup.two

READ ON: Entertaining at home but don't want to cook? This Dublin café has got you covered!

Share:

Latest articles

Entertaining at home but don't want to cook? This Dublin café has got you covered!

Get all your Christmas gifts in one go with a trip to Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Pieta House launches new campaign for those struggling during the holidays

Remember the sweet and sour of days gone by with this spoken word

You may also love

We are beyond obsessed with this Mac N Cheese wrap from one of our fave Dublin delis

7 amazing Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life

Mince pies are on the way to one of Dublin's most iconic bakeries

There's a Krispy Kreme store opening in Swords this month!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.