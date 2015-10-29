Wave Goodbye To Another Sunday With One Of These Reliable Life-Saving Takeaways

Whether you're hungover, have the Sunday blues or you're just wrecked – a takeaway can cure all.

I know we constantly talk takeaway, takeaway, takeaway – but we are such firm believers in takeaways as a Sunday ritual, a rite of passage into a shitty Monday.

Treat your f*ckin' self. G'wan.

1. Bunsen

Yes. Yes. Yes.

Is there any better cure than a massive, juicy Bunsen burger cooked to perfection? I'm drooling at the thought.

And washed down with a massive chocolate shake. Holy shit, it's unreal.

A post shared by Bunsen (@bunsenburgers) on Oct 29, 2015 at 9:20am PDT

2. Michie Sushi, Ranelagh

Some people can't even bear the thought of sushi, and anything raw fish related, when hungover.

But for me, it's all I fucking crave. I want a mound of sushi as big as my bedroom that will help me slip into a blissful carb-induced food coma.

Opt for the soft shell crab and avocado roll. Yum.

3. A big dirty burrito

Choose from Tolteca, Boojum or Little Ass Burrito Bar – all are more than adequate.

Extra guac please!

4. A spice bag

Spicy, spicy, spicy bag of golden goodness.

My personal fave is from Shang Hai in D1.

This spice bag is heavenly. Which is saying a lot.

At €6.50 it's plenty for two people sharing.

