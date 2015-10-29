Wave Goodbye To Another Sunday With One Of These Reliable Life-Saving Takeaways
Hank-marvin starvin'
Whether you're hungover, have the Sunday blues or you're just wrecked – a takeaway can cure all.
I know we constantly talk takeaway, takeaway, takeaway – but we are such firm believers in takeaways as a Sunday ritual, a rite of passage into a shitty Monday.
Treat your f*ckin' self. G'wan.
1. Bunsen
Yes. Yes. Yes.
Is there any better cure than a massive, juicy Bunsen burger cooked to perfection? I'm drooling at the thought.
And washed down with a massive chocolate shake. Holy shit, it's unreal.
2. Michie Sushi, Ranelagh
Some people can't even bear the thought of sushi, and anything raw fish related, when hungover.
But for me, it's all I fucking crave. I want a mound of sushi as big as my bedroom that will help me slip into a blissful carb-induced food coma.
Opt for the soft shell crab and avocado roll. Yum.
3. A big dirty burrito
Choose from Tolteca, Boojum or Little Ass Burrito Bar – all are more than adequate.
Extra guac please!
4. A spice bag
Spicy, spicy, spicy bag of golden goodness.
My personal fave is from Shang Hai in D1.
This spice bag is heavenly. Which is saying a lot.
At €6.50 it's plenty for two people sharing.
