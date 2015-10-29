Feature Food and Drink

Wave Goodbye To Another Sunday With One Of These Reliable Life-Saving Takeaways

Hank-marvin starvin'

Screen Shot 2016 10 23 At 13 37 25

Whether you're hungover, have the Sunday blues or you're just wrecked – a takeaway can cure all.

I know we constantly talk takeaway, takeaway, takeaway – but we are such firm believers in takeaways as a Sunday ritual, a rite of passage into a shitty Monday.

Treat your f*ckin' self. G'wan.

1. Bunsen

Yes. Yes. Yes.

Is there any better cure than a massive, juicy Bunsen burger cooked to perfection? I'm drooling at the thought.

And washed down with a massive chocolate shake. Holy shit, it's unreal.

A post shared by Bunsen (@bunsenburgers) on

2. Michie Sushi, Ranelagh

Some people can't even bear the thought of sushi, and anything raw fish related, when hungover.

But for me, it's all I fucking crave. I want a mound of sushi as big as my bedroom that will help me slip into a blissful carb-induced food coma.

Opt for the soft shell crab and avocado roll. Yum.

Img 9856

3. A big dirty burrito

Choose from Tolteca, Boojum or Little Ass Burrito Bar – all are more than adequate.

Extra guac please!

Shutterstock 406548484

4. A spice bag

Spicy, spicy, spicy bag of golden goodness.

My personal fave is from Shang Hai in D1.

This spice bag is heavenly. Which is saying a lot.

At €6.50 it's plenty for two people sharing.

Img 7490

READ NEXT: This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
Wave Goodbye To Another Sunday With One Of These Reliable Life-Saving Takeaways
Wave Goodbye To Another Sunday With One Of These Reliable Life-Saving Takeaways
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
The 9 L​evels Of Hangover Encapsulated By Dublin Brunch Options
The 9 L​evels Of Hangover Encapsulated By Dublin Brunch Options
Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
There's A New Taqueria In Dublin And It's Ideal For A Quick And Tasty Bite
There's A New Taqueria In Dublin And It's Ideal For A Quick And Tasty Bite
Every Single Irish Word For 'Drunk' We Could Think Of, Listed In Alphabetical Order
Every Single Irish Word For 'Drunk' We Could Think Of, Listed In Alphabetical Order
9 Tips To Have An Amazing Sleep Tonight
9 Tips To Have An Amazing Sleep Tonight
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
Podcasts

PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
Food and Drink

These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
Feature

10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
Feature

10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Food and Drink

Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group