You have until the end of August to try this amazing jerk chicken spot on Dawson Street

It's never easy to say goodbye.

Especially not to delish city centre chicken spots like All Hail The Box, which has been a firm takeaway favourite since it popped up on Dawson Street in April.

If you're into your Caribbean food, or if you've never tried it before and have always been curious, you need to make it a priority to get yourself down to this Dublin 2 shop. All Hail The Box comes from the same minds who brought you one of Dublin's fave Mexican spots, Pablo Picante, and their simple but consistently delicious menu never misses. You can get yourself an almighty feed for under €12 in the form of two pieces of flavourful jerk chicken, jerk corn on the cob, creamy coconut rice and beans, rainbow slaw and mango hot sauce.

Sadly, the guys will be finishing up on Dawson Street at the end of August, leaving a chicken shaped hole in our hearts. There aren't many other Caribbean spots in Dublin, and it was such a brilliant addition to the food landscape of the city. Hopefully we'll see them pop up at another location in the future, but until then, definitely get yourself in there for a jerk box before it's too late.

Header image via Instagram/All Hail The Box

READ NEXT: This Korean takeaway is doing ramen crust corn dogs!