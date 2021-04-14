A pop-up jerk chicken spot is opening in town this week and it looks amazing

By James Fenton

April 14, 2021 at 3:12pm

Share:
A pop-up jerk chicken spot is opening in town this week and it looks amazing

A new jerk chicken spot will be popping up in town this week, bringing Caribbean flavours to the city centre just as the weather starts to pick up.

All Hail The Box will provide quite simply a massive box of chicken containing jerk flavours and Caribbean sides and you can see an example in all its succulent glory in the picture below...

The guys at All In The Box are the same team as Pablo Picante and they told Lovin Dublin that 'there's just one menu item - the jerk chicken box (2 pieces jerk chicken, coconut rice n beans, mango hot sauce, rainbow slaw and jerk corn cob). We also offer Caribbean sodas like Ting & Old Jamaican ginger beer.'

If you're not familiar with jerk chicken, it basically sees the meat coated in spices and slow-cooked, bringing a smoky taste that is just as addictive as it sounds. Native to Jamaica but popular across the Caribbean, we can never have too much jerk chicken here in Dublin.

All Hail The Box will be opening in number 32A Dawson Street, where Pablo Picante is, on Thursday and if you're anything like us, you'll be planning on checking it out this weekend.

READ NEXT: 10 Dublin beer gardens we can't wait to return to

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Bus needs help naming their adorable recovery truck after Twitter falls in love with it

QUIZ: Can you unscramble the names of these well-known Dublin pubs?

The Liffey Valley shopping centre is set for a major extension

Get initiated into the Secret Sandwich Society tomorrow in D8

You may also love

DCC opens financial support scheme for outdoor seating this summer

Free pizza for anyone called Samantha or Sahil this week

A motion to pedestrianise around 20 city centre streets by the June Bank Holiday has passed

Plans in place to pedestrianise Merrion Row, Mary Street and Capel Street this summer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.