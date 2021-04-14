A pop-up jerk chicken spot is opening in town this week and it looks amazing

A new jerk chicken spot will be popping up in town this week, bringing Caribbean flavours to the city centre just as the weather starts to pick up.

All Hail The Box will provide quite simply a massive box of chicken containing jerk flavours and Caribbean sides and you can see an example in all its succulent glory in the picture below...

The guys at All In The Box are the same team as Pablo Picante and they told Lovin Dublin that 'there's just one menu item - the jerk chicken box (2 pieces jerk chicken, coconut rice n beans, mango hot sauce, rainbow slaw and jerk corn cob). We also offer Caribbean sodas like Ting & Old Jamaican ginger beer.'

If you're not familiar with jerk chicken, it basically sees the meat coated in spices and slow-cooked, bringing a smoky taste that is just as addictive as it sounds. Native to Jamaica but popular across the Caribbean, we can never have too much jerk chicken here in Dublin.

All Hail The Box will be opening in number 32A Dawson Street, where Pablo Picante is, on Thursday and if you're anything like us, you'll be planning on checking it out this weekend.

