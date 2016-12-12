Lifestyle

10 Reasons Why Stoneybatter Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin

The so-called 'Williamsburg by the Liffey'

Ah, Stoneybatter.

The people are friendly, the place is full of quirky characters and it brings together all of the best bits of Dublin in one small, terraced package.

It's getting more difficult to rent or buy in Stoneybatter as prices rise (and this rave review from The Guardian won't help!) but it's well worth enduring the soul-destroying property search if you get to call this corner of D7 home at the end of it.

Here are a few reasons why...

It's full of legendary Dublin characters

From the stalwarts propping up the bar in Walsh's Bar to the inimitable Maureen, there's a great mix of local community and young professionals.

Mg 3119

You're tripping over incredible coffee shops

We'd wager that the Stoneybatter/Smithfield area has more coffee shops per capita than any other neighbourhood. And it's damn fine coffee too. Love Supreme and Proper Order are two of our faves...

It's home to some of the city's finest pubs

Living in Stoneybatter means you never need to venture into town on a night out if you don't want to. Mulligan's is perfect if you fancy a bite to eat, The Glimmer Man has tons of character and The Barbers in Grangegorman is a great new addition to the area.

Frank Ryan's is yer only man for a toastie and a pint of plain, while Dice is a great spot for a late night drink.

The location is really handy for getting into town

A leisurely 30 minute stroll will get you to the city centre or you can hop on the Luas Red Line or 39A if you're feeling lazy. What more could you want?

Shutterstock 436005049

Phoenix Park is your back garden

One of our favourite things about living in Stoneybatter is being able to go for a mid-week run or a Sunday stroll in the park. It's also the ideal location for an al fresco picnic dinner once the weather improves. And then there's Dublin Zoo, aka the best spot in Dublin.

Shutterstock 523965676

It's a stone's throw from The Light House Cinema

Dublin has several cool cinemas but The Light House is our favourite. A bar, a tasty café and a steady stream of indie movies and documentaries means that you'll never be stuck for something to do in the evenings.

And the Cobblestone...

Is there anything better than a good trad session? No, we don't think so either!

Heuston Station is your next door neighbour

If you do a lot of travelling around the place, being in such close proximity to Heuston is a definite plus. You're also directly connected to Busaras and Connolly on the Luas so the world is your oyster.

Shutterstock 462822721

The food options are endless

We couldn't possibly give a shout out to all of the tasty restaurants in the area but Slice is a winner for brunch, Cowtown for an quick after-work bite, Lilliput is great for stocking up on supplies and Cotto does some seriously good pizza.

Wuff is another great brunch spot, while the two Fish Shop restaurants are about a five minute walk down the road. You certainly won't go hungry.

And there's The Green Door Bakery for something sweet afterwards!

You never know what you'll see next

Stoneybatter is a weird and wonderful place and after a few years of living there, you won't bat an eyelid.

