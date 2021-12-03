5 cocktails to enjoy in Dublin over the weekend

It's time to let your hair down and relax - the weekend is finally here.

After a stressful week of government announcements and unsettling news with regards to the new variant, we completely get if you need to unwind. Luckily our Dublin bars have the goods with these cocktails, that will help you transition from week to weekend seamlessly.

1. The Nobleman, No Name

Location: Fade Street

This cocktail contains peanut butter whiskey. Need we say more? The Nobleman cocktail comes with Diplomático Mantuano, the insane peanut butter whiskey/liqueur, orange zest syrup, fresh cream and lemon juice. No Name opens until 11.30pm over the weekend.

2. Man About The Town, Dorian

Location: Donnybrook

The Dorian in Donnybrook is the new hip spot to be, and to make it better, they even have some killer cocktails. The Man About The Town cocktails comes with Vermouth Di Torino Rosso, Amaro Montegro, Woodford Rye, and Orange Bitters.

3. Winter's Brew, J.T. Pim's

Location: South Great George's Street

Well this cocktail is just stunning. It's made of Jameson Cold Brew, Baileys, coffee liquor, sugar syrup and nutmeg - the perfect Christmas cocktail. J.T. Pim's stays open late over the weekend.

4. Margarita, The Big Romance

Location: Parnell Street

You can't beat a classic margarita. It has all the classic ingredients: tequila, chilli liqueur, sugar, and lime. The Big Romance has new additions to their drinks menu which you should definitely check out.

5. Rhubarb Madness, Roast Dublin

Location: Temple Bar

For something a little fruity, why not try the Rhubarb Madness cocktail at Roast? It contains spicy gin with tangy and tart rhubarb mixer, lemon, and citric, all whipped into this delightful bevvy.

As you can see, Dublin has a lot of gorge cocktails on offer this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/j.t.pims

