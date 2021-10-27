5 pumpkin patches near Dublin to head to with the fam during mid term

Is a week off at home with the kids giving you war flashbacks to the homeschooling days?

Seeing pics on Insta of pumpkin patches but haven't a notion where any of them are?

Fear not, here are a cheeky selection with pumpkins still available, that'll make for a great family activity this week. It's seasonal, it's wholesome, and looks great on the gram! What more do you need, really.

Kavanagh Christmas Trees, Newtownmountkennedy

Don't worry, I haven't got my seasonal foliage mixed up. Yes, these guys do Christmas trees, but they've also got a gorge pumpkin patch open right through to the 31st. And for those of you who like to plan ahead, if you preorder your tree while you're there you'll get a pumpkin free of charge! More info HERE.

Killruddery House & Gardens, Bray

Head to Killruddery this Friday and Saturday to select the perfect pumpkin, and carve it up at one of their carving stations.

Ballycross Apple Farm, Wexford

The Ballycross Pumpkin Patch and Witches Village is now open for little Halloween lovers to meet the resident witch, pick the perfect pumpkin and take a tractor ride back to the farm. Too cute. More info HERE.

Clissman Horse Caravans, Wicklow

We covered this dotey spot in more detail HERE, and it's the perfect place to take the kids this week, human or otherwise.

Tinahely Farm, Wicklow

This is definitely one the kids will love, as well as pumpkin picking there's the PlayBarn with go karting and an indoor beach!

Will you be heading to any of these spots this week?

Header image via Instagram/ballycrossapplefarm