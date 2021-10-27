5 pumpkin patches near Dublin to head to with the fam during mid term

By Fiona Frawley

October 27, 2021 at 11:35am

Share:
5 pumpkin patches near Dublin to head to with the fam during mid term

Is a week off at home with the kids giving you war flashbacks to the homeschooling days?

Seeing pics on Insta of pumpkin patches but haven't a notion where any of them are?

Fear not, here are a cheeky selection with pumpkins still available, that'll make for a great family activity this week. It's seasonal, it's wholesome, and looks great on the gram! What more do you need, really.

Kavanagh Christmas Trees, Newtownmountkennedy

Don't worry, I haven't got my seasonal foliage mixed up. Yes, these guys do Christmas trees, but they've also got a gorge pumpkin patch open right through to the 31st. And for those of you who like to plan ahead, if you preorder your tree while you're there you'll get a pumpkin free of charge! More info HERE.

Killruddery House & Gardens, Bray

Head to Killruddery this Friday and Saturday to select the perfect pumpkin, and carve it up at one of their carving stations.

Ballycross Apple Farm, Wexford

The Ballycross Pumpkin Patch and Witches Village is now open for little Halloween lovers to meet the resident witch, pick the perfect pumpkin and take a tractor ride back to the farm. Too cute. More info HERE.

Clissman Horse Caravans, Wicklow 

We covered this dotey spot in more detail HERE, and it's the perfect place to take the kids this week, human or otherwise.

Tinahely Farm, Wicklow

This is definitely one the kids will love, as well as pumpkin picking there's the PlayBarn with go karting and an indoor beach!

Will you be heading to any of these spots this week?

Header image via Instagram/ballycrossapplefarm

Share:

Latest articles

DSPCA speaks to Lovin Dublin on the best ways to keep your pet safe this Halloween

Swap your typical pumpkin spice latte for a s'more pumpkin spice hot chocolate!

Calling all disco lovers: Brown Thomas have just unveiled their Christmas windows

Here's how you could WIN some amazing prizes and save Irish bees at the same time

You may also love

DSPCA speaks to Lovin Dublin on the best ways to keep your pet safe this Halloween

Hands on with the MX Keys Mini

Hands on with the myFirst Fone R1

Lovin Games Weekly - a great week for fans of scary games

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.