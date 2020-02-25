Arnotts announce massive four-day warehouse sale taking place this week

The Arnotts warehouse sale is returning this week.

Arnotts revealed that they will be hosting a four-day warehouse sale in Swords starting Thursday; with significant discounts to furniture, kitchenware and other home items.

The sale starts on Thursday, when the warehouse will be open until 9pm. The opening hours for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are 9am-6pm.

The warehouse is located at the National Show Centre, Stockhole Lane, Cloghran, Swords, Co. Dublin.

Arnotts gift cards as well as One4All gift cards will be accepted at the sale.

"The Arnotts Warehouse Sale is back this Thursday until Sunday!" they tweeted on Tuesday.

The Arnotts warehouse sales continue to be hugely popular among shoppers so expect it to be busy this week.

The official web page for the sale does not list the items that will be discounted, which means that you will have to head along to see what exactly is on sale and how much is off the original price.

Happy shopping!

